He announced late last year that he plans to retire when he turns 36 in September. While Linderman is still trying to arrange for one more fight before that milestone, nothing has been finalized. Because of this, there is a definite possibility that this is the last time he will step into the ring as a pro fighter, he said.

Yreka area pro MMA fighter D.J. “Da Protege” Linderman began a 7,000 mile journey starting Monday afternoon to Macao, China for possibly the final bout of his 11-year career.

Linderman, who said he’s “excited and a little bit scared” knowing this fight could be his last one as a pro, will face Patrick Schmid of Switzerland (39-15) in a Muay Thai bout at Battlefield Fighting Championship Battlefield FC 2 Saturday night. The event is scheduled to get underway at 10 p.m. PST, with a total of 12 matches starting on Sunday afternoon in China. His fight is scheduled as the eighth of 12 fights on the card. D.J. is 23-16 in pro MMA matches, 2-3 in pro boxing bouts, and 0-1 in bare knuckle fighting. This is his first pro Muay Thai fight.

“It’s going to be a dog fight,” D.J. said. “You got two guys that will strike for three to five minutes each round, no problem.”

While his opponent is an experienced kickboxer, Linderman believes his experience in MMA and familiarity with different fighting styles such as kickboxing should serve him well in Muay Thai. “I feel confident going in with myself and in my abilities,” he said. D.J added that he believes he will come out victorious against an excellent fighter in Schmid.

Muay Thai is a combat sport which originated in Thailand. It uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. Muay Thai is known as the “art of eight limbs” due to the combined use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins.

It has helped his confidence, he said, that he’s won his last two fights. Each were close to home in Canyonville, Ore., and in Oroville. On May 11 at CageSport 57 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, D.J. won by armbar in the third round versus Anthony McDonald in a heavyweight MMA match. On June 22 in Oroville, he defeated Billy Wilder by TKO in the second round, also in a heavyweight title MMA fight.

Linderman has travelled all over the world in his career including Ireland, Jordan, Dubai, and Russia. He said he’s excited to fight in a far off place one last time. “It’s always great to go to places I’ll never see again and experience another culture,” D.J. said.

The fight will be shown live on Pay Per View on FITE for $12.99. For more information, go to www.fite.tv/watch/battlefield-fc-2/2oyjl/?fbclid=IwAR1WZhxl4mTt-i9DRIgf9DaIk1QjMXssPMwD7MJj4xTL326t_0jQkXKT5_E

Macao is located over a long bridge that connects it to Hong Kong. With a population of 653,100 and an area of 12.7 square miles, it is the most densely populated region in the world. It is known as a resort city with a number of grand casino resorts. The fight will be held at the Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel.

“There is no other feeling like stepping into that cage to battle,” Linderman said, adding he will without a doubt miss that part.

D.J. thanked Siskiyou County for having his back over the years. “I want to thank everyone who supported me,” he said. “It’s been great to have so many people in my corner.” He also thanked all the people over the years that helped him train or were in his corner during fights. This includes longtime Siskiyou County friends Beau Hamilton and Tommy Davis. “They have all gotten me to where I am,” D.J. said.

Linderman said that he is retiring because he wants to go out with his abilities and health mainly intact. He has said he understands the tremendous wear and tear on the body competing in a violent, full contact sport like MMA. A father of three, D.J. said he wants to have a number of healthy and happy years with them.

A few years ago, Linderman bought the inventory of a gym and has kept the equipment in storage. Once he retires, D.J. wants to open a gym in the Yreka area.Linderman plans to offer martial arts and MMA training for adults, and classes for kids. He plans to offer not just fight training, but things such as exercise classes that use martial arts disciplines in the regimen.