BAKERSFIELD - The Kern County Board of Supervisors in a 4-0 vote approved a contract proposal that would make Kern County Sheriff’s deputies the highest paid public safety officers in the county and among the highest in the Central Valley.

Supervisor Mick Gleason was absent from the Tuesday meeting.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop presented the news Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield after a closed session discussion.

“This proposal continues to address recruitment and retention challenges faced by the sheriff’s department, which both our sheriff and our union leadership have called a crisis,” Alsop said, reading from his report.

In the past, Sheriff Donny Youngblood has noted at supervisor meetings that KCSO sheriff’s deputies have been leaving for other highly paid positions. Positions have gone unfilled, patrols have had to be streamlined or condensed and recruitment has been a concern.

Youngblood even proposed and supported a county ballot initiative that would have raised the general sales tax in unincorporated areas so that it could help support public safety, including raising salaries and stem the bleeding of deputies to other departments.

Voters rejected the ballot measure in the county, while Bakersfield residents narrowly approved their own, paving the way for a promised hiring spree with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Youngblood and officials with the Kern Law Enforcement Association, the union which represents the county sheriff’s deputies, have stated that KCSO deputies have been among the lowest paid in the Central Valley and across the state.

The sheriff earlier this year also announced it was disbanding its gang task force due to the lack of deputies and detectives assigned to it. While KCSO would continue investigating its team, task force members were reassigned. Youngblood had also promised that the move would be one of several changes to come due to department resource constraints.

In May, the board announced an impasse with KLEA over its contract negotiations. Part of the previous negotiations sought to reduce overtime pay, an unpopular move among KLEA members.

Overall, the contract proposal would allocate $10.7 million in the upcoming fiscal year for KCSO alone. The contract proposes $2.4 million annually in pay increases and $ 2 million in signing bonuses.

In addition to salary adjustments for sworn deputies across all ranks, the proposal also includes funding set aside for entry level deputy and lateral officer transfer signing bonuses of $10,000 set aside over the next several years.

The proposal also includes a $400 increase in uniform allowance, and the addition of a 5% Peace Officers Standards and Training Certificate Pay for KCSO sergeants. A fitness bonus would also be included.

“This proposal seeks no economic concessions from the unions,” Alsop said.

Alsop told supervisors that the law enforcement crisis was not one created by the current board.

“This is not a crisis your board created, it is a national crisis impacting nearly every law enforcement agency in this country,” Alsop said. “Simply put, our sheriff’s department must be competitive with other surrounding agencies in an effort to employ a smaller pool of people wanting to be cops.”

The contract must still be voted on and ratified by KLEA members. If approved, it would run through June 30, 2020.

The full proposal is available for view on the county's website: https://www.kerncounty.com/Default.aspx