The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat advisory for a large part of East Kern and the Central Valley extending from Thursday afternoon to Sunday evening. According to the advisory, temperatures are expected to hit as high as 107 degrees each afternoon, with Sunday being the hottest.

According to the NWS, an excessive heat watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Residents in the Searles Valley will see similar temperatures, in addition to a slight chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

According to the NWS forecast, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs are predicted to reach 105 degrees, while Friday gets hotter at 105 degrees. Saturday is predicted to be around 109 degrees.

Lows throughout the excessive advisory for the Ridgecrest area are expected to hover in the high 70s.

Residents looking to beat the heat by relocating to the mountains will only find moderate relief in Lake Isabella. Highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s. Kernville will be slightly hotter, with temperatures predicted to hover between 99 and 101 degrees throughout the rest of the week.

Locally, residents are advised to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day and avoid overexertion or heavy exercise. If needed, turn on the central air conditioning.

For young kiddos, the city operates a splash pad t provide some water-based relief at Freedom Park next to the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave.

Regardless of age, anyone venturing out on sunny days should also apply sunscreen to avoid sunburns. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital issued tips regarding the type of sun protection to use.

Apply "broad spectrum" sunscreen, a palmful, every two hours and if you are swimming, sweating, or even toweling off, apply more sunscreen of at least 30 SPF on the body. Do not forget to apply to your face. Cover up with hats, sunglasses, umbrellas, even long sleeves as they help protect from the sun’s UV rays.

Some alternative locations include checking out the Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 W. Las Flores (hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday and Saturday, closed Mondays and Sundays), or the Maturango Museum (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week).

The California Office of Emergency Services also provides the following tips:

— Never leave infants, children, frail elderly or animals unattended in a parked car.

— Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

— Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Use a hat and sunscreen as needed.

— Drink fruit juice or a sports beverage to replace salts and minerals lost during heavy sweating. (If a client/resident is on a low-sodium diet, check with his/her physician first.)

— Use fans as needed.

​— Open windows to allow fresh air to circulate when appropriate.

— Avoid hot foods and heavy meals—they add heat to the body. Eat frozen treats.