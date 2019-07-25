Time for more letters on the Freeze project!! The deadline is Friday July 26th. Although CEQA environmental law requires that the Planning Commission consider our previous comments from 2017, it is best to resubmit or write new letters. There is a new website that will be helpful in identifying the critical issues of aesthetics, zoning violations, fire, water use, traffic, toxic runoff and more: https://stopblight.weebly.com/

The developer illegally graded the site without a stormwater pollution prevention plan. Sediment filled stormwater could flow downhill toward City Park and the Headwaters of the Sacramento River where people gather drinking water. He also cut down thirty mature trees including trees on city property without a permit, proving that he is not a good neighbor.

The project location is at the base of Spring Hill~highly visible from the trail and from the N Mt Shasta Blvd entrance to our city. Aesthetics matter!!!! This is not a desirable addition to our community. City Park and Spring Hill Nursery are venues for many celebrations, Earth Day, weddings and concerts. Noise and traffic from this car wash/storage unit project will be incompatible with current land use. Courts have recognized that people don't have to be experts to have valid opinions on what is attractive to them, from the road and from the trail. Your letters count!!

Extreme fire danger is also key. The project proposes no fire extinguishers or automatic fire sprinklers and there is not adequate water pressure to fight a fire for hours if the storage units go up in flames, not an uncommon occurrence.

The hearing is scheduled for August 20th, but comments must be received by July 26th to become part of the IS/MND. Please take the time to communicate your concerns.

Vicki Gold

Mount Shasta