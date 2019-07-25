Investigators found a methamphetamine lab recently used inside the kitchen area of the residence and components of a hash oil lab. Additional explosive components and an illegal marijuana cultivation operation were discovered as well, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

A little more than a week after his arrest for making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, Yreka’s David Erik Setzer was arrested again last Thursday after a search warrant at his Rocky Gulch Road home revealed a meth lab in the kitchen area of the residence.

Hazardous materials removed from the residence filled four 55-gallon drums and three 5-gallon buckets, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Thursday’s search warrant was focused on locating contraband, including additional explosive components suspected to be on the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies assisted by investigators from the Sheriff’s Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team, a bomb technician, and detectives from the California Department of Justice-led Siskiyou Unified Major Investigations Team served the search warrant.

Investigators found a methamphetamine lab recently used inside the kitchen area of the residence and components of a hash oil lab. Additional explosive components and an illegal marijuana cultivation operation were discovered as well, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

During the operation two men arrived at the property and 51 year old Leslie Bowers was arrested for possession of a hypodermic syringe containing heroin. Bowers was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

Because meth and BHO labs typically contain hazardous, corrosive, and highly-volatile chemicals and due to the large amount of glassware and chemicals present, lab disposal specialists from Butte County were requested to respond, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Butte County team was tasked with the collection, storage, and disposal of the lab components. CAL FIRE was requested to stand-by at the scene in the event fire suppression services or medical emergency aid were needed.

In addition, a Code Enforcement Officer from the Siskiyou County Planning Department responded to the scene, inspected the site, and sealed it with a “Red Tag” as uninhabitable, due to the inherent dangers associated with the drug labs, hazardous components, and other factors, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“When the specialist from NRC Environmental Services arrived to dispose of the hazardous materials, they went through the residence thoroughly and removed everything that might have been used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine or concentrated cannabis (hash oil) along with any additional items deemed dangerous, volatile, or corrosive from inside the residence,” Lopey said. “The hazardous materials and related evidence filled four 55-gallon drums and three 5-gallon buckets.”

In addition to the charges against Setzer filed on July 9, which include making criminal threats, possession of stolen property, brandishing a firearm, possession of explosive components, possession of a suppressor (silencer), and assault with a deadly weapon, he now faces charges of possession of a methamphetamine lab, possession of a BHO (hash oil) lab, illegal cultivation of marijuana, and possession of explosive components. As a recently-released inmate awaiting criminal charges for his previous crimes, Setzer also violated the terms of his previous release,” Lopey said.

“This was an impressive team effort by all involved local agencies, drug task forces, specialists, and other public safety partners,” said Lopey. “These drug labs are very hazardous and present a significant health, safety, and fire threat to local residents of the area.”