Each year the Siskiyou Golden Fair honors an individual, organization or business that has gone above and beyond supporting the fairgrounds. The 10th D.A.A. Board of Directors selected Taylor to receive the award for dedicated year-round support of the fairgrounds and the events and services they provide to the community.

For his commitment to community service, Yreka’s Tom Taylor is the recipient of the 2019 Western Fairs Association’s Blue Ribbon Award.

“During his younger years Tom was a Boy Scout and he has carried the idea of service to community with him throughout his life,” said Siskiyou Golden Fair CEO Cliff Munson. “I cannot think of a better choice for the 2019 Blue Ribbon Award than Tom Taylor.”

Taylor has been a member of Siskiyou County Off-road Riders which got him involved with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Posse, Siskiyou County Search and Rescue and Siskiyou County Animal Control. At fair time Taylor is on the livestock gate controlling traffic.

In 2018 during the devastating Klamathon Fire, Taylor went above and beyond, spending 18 hour days at the fairgrounds leading animal rescue efforts.

“Community cornerstones like the Siskiyou Golden Fair thrive because of community minded individuals, businesses and organizations that get involved for the good of all and Tom has gone above and beyond to do good for our community,” said Munson.

Taylor will be honored on the fair’s opening night, Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the flagpole at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the fair office at (530) 842-2767 or info@sisqfair.com.