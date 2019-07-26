The proposed building contains no mechanical/electrical heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and is made of wood and gigacrete (a fireproof, waterproof, mold and mildew-proof, disaster-proof material).

International Architect and part-time Mount Shasta resident Dr. Eugene Tssui will debut his proposal for a revolutionary underground, commercial office building at an event planned in collaboration with the Ecology Center on Aug. 8 at the Mt. Shasta City Park.

The proposed building contains no mechanical/electrical heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and is made of wood and gigacrete (a fireproof, waterproof, mold and mildew-proof, disaster-proof material).

To be located on Spring Hill Drive once approved, this building redefines architecture as we know it and may be the first true zero footprint commercial building in the world. The project is currently in its construction drawing and structural engineering phase preparing for submittal to the City of Mount Shasta’s Planning Department; soils engineering has gone out to bid. This evening will be an opportunity for members of the public to learn more prior to its later city review.

The building’s ground floor level is 40 feet below the existing surface of the ground and features a spiraling garden ramp that creates an interior air cleaning, stress and sickness reducing, creativity boosting environment using plants and flowers.

The proposed building features a variety of other innovative features such as a rain and dew catchment system. Roof water-catch troughs have as-needed drainage controls to use rain water that has been cleaned and filtered through the use of “Lifestraw” passive filtering devices, so all caught rain water is drinkable and usable for sinks and washing.

A key feature is its central, spiral ramp, displaying various native species of plants and flowers. The building will measurably achieve many benefits projected to include:

• An over 15% increase in productivity

• 25% decrease in illnesses

A space more attractive to workers

• Plants which clean the air, and thus reduce CO2 by 25%

• Reduced noise levels

• And – a greater than 15% increase in creativity

All electricity is self-generated on stationary bicycles, arm-cranking devices, tread-mill running platforms, rowing mechanisms, and silent “Aerotecture” windmills as a night time back-up system to storage batteries.

The building also features sawdust toilets, in addition to water toilets. The design incorporates an underground ventilation system and floors suspended from stainless steel cables.

“Come experience the future of architecture and ecology and the proposed creation of a building in Mount Shasta that does no harm to the planet, promotes fitness and health, and ignites originality,” according to a press release.

Tssui will be joined by David Renard of the engineering firm, Zenith Engineers, who are engineering this extraordinary building.

About Eugene Tssui

Eugene Tssui was recently conferred the title, “Guardian Angel of the Planet”, along with Jane Goodall and Jean Michael Cousteau, by Multivu Company of New York.

Tssui holds an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in architecture and education from the University of California, Berkeley, and was a 2012/2013 research scholar at Harvard University. He has been a professor of architecture in major universities in the United States and China.

His Berkeley, California building has been voted by Yahoo.com and Architectural Digest International as “The Safest Residence in the World”. He has been the subject of three global documentaries and has been featured on numerous television programs such as National Geographic, Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, History Channel, PBS, CNN, MTV Teen Cribs, the MacNeil/Lehrer Report, NBC, ABC and CBS, CCTV China, Nippon TV Japan, Euro Television and many others.

He has published seven international books and over 100 articles on architecture and ecology and featured in newspapers from the San Francisco Chronicle to the South China Morning Post. He has won numerous national design awards including the National Endowment for the Arts and the Graham Foundation award for the advancement of fine arts.

More information and examples of Tssui’s work can be found on his website linked here: www.eugenetsui.com and also on Wikipedia.

About the Ecology Center

We are a community of people inspired to preserve, protect and restore our world-renowned mountain environment.

The Ecology Center recognizes the Mount Shasta area as “a special place.” Collaborating with like-minded groups within and beyond the area, we support the best science-based practices for managing resources. The center tells the compelling natural and cultural story of the mountain, and “invite and activate people to appreciate and explore it.”

For more information go to www.mountshastaecology.org.