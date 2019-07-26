Rodeo admission is $5 and is free for kids 7 and under.

The 43rd Annual Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeo is set for this Saturday in Etna. This annual tradition begins at 3 p.m. with the kids and juniors pre-rodeo events. This includes the always popular mutton bustin competition, where little buckaroos see how long they can ride sheep. There will also be calf and steer riding events.

The main rodeo begins at 5 p.m. This non sanctioned rodeo will include ranch bronc roping, bull riding, and open team roping, and mixed team roping. Other events include the girls breakaway roping and barrel racing, ribbon roping, saddle cow riding, and a cowhide race.

The event is a Siskiyou Golden Fair Rodeo Shootout qualifier. The rodeo at the fair will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.10 in Yreka.

Immediately after the rodeo this Saturday will be the dance in the dirt event, which includes goat roping.

In June, the 72rd Annual Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeo was held, as both rodeos bring out many folks each year to the Scott Valley.

Liz Bowen is the official historian of both rodeo events at the Scott Valley Pleasure Park and wrote a history of the venue in 1997. She also was a member of the pleasure park board of directors for a number of years. Her grandfather, George Dillman, is considered the founder of the rodeo in Scott Valley, with the first event taking place in 1947.

“Traditions are an important part of any culture,” she said. “The rodeos have become a reunion for many families and for the Scott Valley as a whole. And, now, they are a "homecoming" of sorts for up to six and seven generations.”

Bowen said it means a lot to see the rodeos still around after all these years.

“Between weather and finance problems, it has taken the determination of many volunteers that were willing to be on the Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeo Board,” she said. “These board members are now second and third generations from the original rodeo board, plus lots of other families.”

Bowen added that there is a host of people and businesses that have contributed to the pleasure park, such as helping in the upkeep of the grounds and buildings, to donating funds for things such as awards for rodeo winners.

One thing that makes the two rodeos each year “so special,” Bowen said, is due to the fact that “so many people have felt included.”

She said that many folks over the years have come out to watch the event, participated in the annual rodeo parade, or have been participants in both rodeos.

I think that is a huge factor,” she said. “People feel it is "their" rodeo.”