Temperatures near 106 expected

Taft is under a heat advisory for Saturday and excessive heat warning for Sunday afternoon and evening as a midsummer heat wave heats up.

The Kern County cooling center in Taft at the Veterans Building at Cedar and Taylor Streets in Ford City will be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ther are no plans to open the Maricpa cooling center,

The heat in the Taft area is expected to peak on Sunday with a high near 106 but that could change, and the National Weather Service said the advisory for Sunday could be upgraded to a warning,

The high in Taft is expected to be around 103 on Saturday.

Friday's high was 105 and it was 100 degrees or hotter for seven hours -- from about 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The heat wave is expected to break early next week and temperatures should drop back down into the upper 90s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.