The Gap Fire started on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2016.

We had long planned a family ocean fishing trip for the next day. No fire engines in sight except for our local neighbor fire chief Sunday morning. I asked her what she thought about leaving and she assured me fire would not come our way.

I kept in contact per phone with a couple of neighbors. The only sighting was in the afternoon, with Forest Service personnel driving to some neighbors houses telling them not to worry, no need to pack.

We decided to return, called a friend in Hamburg to check on our house and move the tractor if necessary.

He came late afternoon and started watering down our house with a garden hose. He saw two Klamath National Forest 500 gallon fire trucks parked 100 feet away blocking our driveway, both drivers leaning on their fenders watching him with no offer to help. When the water tank on the hill started melting, he left to get the tractor.

Being alone, he alternated in 200 yard increments running down Bar Road where he found all forestry fire trucks parked safely in our neighbors field.

We ran into him and our tractor a half mile from our property as we drove into a burning Horse Creek with people walking out with horses and lots of Forest Service vehicles leaving.

The Forest Service statement, “Caring for the Land and serving people” was not witnessed that day, as we and others lost homes, buildings, all belongings, tools and vehicles.

It is too late to wish they had cared enough to help our friend save our home, who said he lost all respect for anyone in forestry that day and he is not alone.

Elke Augustine

and Tony DeCoursey

Horse Creek