Ridgecrest police officers arrested two people suspected of looting the Ridgecrest Cinemas on July 19, according to a Ridgecrest Police Department news release.

Rolando Estrada, 41 and Raphael Schumacher, 37, both of Ridgecrest were arrested on Tuesday, July 23, following an investigation of the incident.

According to RPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Ridgecrest Police Dispatch Center received a call of a burglary in progress at the Ridgecrest Cinemas on Triangle Drive.

Officers responded and located an open door to the building. Officers searched the building and did not locate anyone, but discovered the business had been burglarized. The scene was processed and evidence collected.

Detectives responded and collected more evidence the following morning, including video from surrounding businesses. A person of interest was identified from surveillance video.

Ridgecrest Cinemas sustained significant damage during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on July 5, including to the roof on its theater 1. The movie theater was set to open the week of July 22, but had to push its re-opening back to July 26 due to the burglary.

On July 23 detectives received vital information from a concerned citizen. Detectives and patrol followed up on the lead and conducted a probation search at Schumacher’s residence.

Stolen property from the theater was located and he was placed under arrest.

The first person of interest, Estrada, was located after that and subsequently taken into custody. More of the theater’s property was located.

Schumacher and Estrada were booked at a Kern County Jail. A PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision) hold was also placed on Schumacher. Both suspects face charges of commercial burglary, looting while committing a burglary during a state of emergency and possession of stolen property.