Greater Tuna kicked off its eight performances at the historic McCloud Mercantile on July 26. The other dates are Aug. 4, 8, 15, 24 and 29; Sept. 13; and Oct. 3. The tickets are good for any of the performances and can be purchased at the McCloud Mercantile, Nature’s Kitchen in Yreka, Banner Bank-Mt. Shasta, online at newfrontiertheatrecompany, or by calling (530) 232-5431.

New Frontier Theatre Company and McCloud Mercantile will present the play “Greater Tuna” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. It is a comedy satire about life in Tuna, the fictional, third smallest town in Texas. This show was originally performed in 1981, however, Bennett Gale, Artistic Director for New Frontier feels it is even more relevant now. This tour-de-force features three actors, Gale, Connie Croad and Kim Nile, playing 21 different characters. This collaboration represents what Gale hopes will be the beginning of a theatrical and cultural legacy for McCloud.

New Frontier was founded in 2013 by Bennett Gale. The vision from the start was to create a sustainable destination spot for our local communities and the huge amount of tourism that visit our area. Gale uses the success of neighboring Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) in Ashland as a model and inspiration. “The local community, businesses and citizenry supported the idea of a theatre and what began as a local teacher putting on two plays in 1935, has evolved into the largest company of its kind in the United States. OSF employs about 700 people, with a minimal carbon footprint on the environment. OSF has stated that as of a couple of years ago, its presence in Ashland generates approximately $276,000,000 a year in the form of revenues that support tourist related businesses in the community.

New Frontier Theatre Company is looking for a permanent home. “It’s been great fun performing throughout the county at COS, Siskiyou Arts Museum, Sisson Museum, Avery Theatre, McCloud Mercantile, McCloud Hotel, Dunsmuir High School, Shasta Arts Council, Yreka Preservation Hall as well as the Ashland Public Library. However, to fulfill this vision takes a ‘buy in’ from the businesses and citizens of our community," says Gale

“We are looking to our community, our citizens and businesses to help fund this great vision. I believe that once they see the potential wins culturally, economically and educationally, our combined efforts can create something truly special. One of the benefits of arts education is that it encourages students to ‘think outside of the box,’ to find solutions where none seemed to exist before. Arts and sports teach many of the same disciplines: focus, teamwork, attention to detail, commitment, vision and learning how to be present. It’s always about awareness and paying attention. These are the qualities that instill positive ways of thinking that can influence generations to come.”

Gale grew up in New Jersey, just outside of Manhattan and says he is blessed that he had a great deal of exposure to the arts growing up. “The arts, whether as a participant or spectator allows us to tap into our imagination and gives us the freedom to vision great things for ourselves and our community. It’s critical that we create safe places for our children to thrive in their imagination and dreams.”

For more information on “Greater Tuna” or upcoming shows: “Shirley Valentine” starring Kim Nile and “Oldest Living Confederate Widow” starring Thamar Wherrit or on-line and local classes please call (530) 232-5431. The New Frontier Theatre Company is a 501 c3 corporation.