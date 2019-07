Kelli and Christopher Luxton of Weed are excited to announce the birth of their newest addition, Amelia Rae Luxton.

Amelia was born on July 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta and weighed 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces. She will be joining her older sister, Zoey Luxton, who is 3 and a half years old. Welcome to the family Amelia!