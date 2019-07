Aubrey Landis and Hunter Heartsfield of Weed announce the birth of their son, Castiel Dean Heartsfield. Born on July 25, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta, Castiel weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Castiel will join his sibling, Serenity Plemmons, as well as grandparents Lesa Akouris of Weed; James Landis of Yreka, and Bruce and Elaine Heartsfield of Perry, Florida. He also joins great grandparent Donna McClane of Yreka.