The Ridgecrest City Council on July 17 approved the formation of Landscaping and Lighting District no. 2019-1 for tract 6908 and concurrent annexation to Landscaping and Lighting District no. 2012-1 as Zone 4.

Tract 6908 encompasses an area of land totaling 19.67 acres with three parcels located south of Drummond Avenue, north of W. Tamarisk Avenue, and generally west of N. Downs Street and east of N. Inyo Street. These three parcels encompass 46 planned single-family residential home sites.

Two motions were required. The first motion initiated the proceedings for the formation of the district and concurrent annexation to District 2012-1. It passed with a three to two vote. Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens and Vice Mayor Wallace Martin were the dissenting votes.

The second motion gave preliminary approval to the engineer's report for the district and concurrent annexation and declared the city's intent to levy assessments and conduct the required protest ballot proceeding and set a time and place for the public hearing. It passed four to one, with Stephens the lone dissenting vote.

Note: in what appears to be a typographical error, the two resolutions as listed in the staff report attached to the meeting agenda mistakenly refer to the district as Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2018-1.

The resolutions were passed after a lengthy discussion with tract owner/builder Chuck Roulund of IWV Construction.

Roulund objected to the assessments as, in his opinion, not being based on real costs but rather as a way to make up a needed amount of budgetary funds.

Stephens appeared to be sympathetic to Roulund's point and repeatedly tried to get the assessments modified to remove the costs of tree maintenance and landscape irrigation and to bring the charge for landscape maintenance more in line with actual costs. The rationale for this suggestion was that the decision was at some point made to use decomposed granite rather than vegetation so the first two costs would not be necessary.

In a lengthy back-and-forth with council, Roulund maintained that the assessments were too high and out of line with similar districts elsewhere. He also referred to the proposed assessment as a "money grab" and repeatedly maintained that the city is shooting at receiving a certain dollar amount rather than basing the assessments on real costs.

"I am not asking for [the assessment] to be eliminated, just make it correct," he said.

Stephens also agreed with Roulund that the assessment numbers seemed confusing and inconsistent.

"I think we need consistency," she said. "We are charging our citizens, our developers a lot of money for these reports that seem to be inconsistent."

Roulund asked that the item come back before council at a later date, with more accurate data on what exactly the landscape maintenance would cost. Councilman Michael Mower pointed out however that delaying the approval would mean the tax assessments would have to be billed individually by the city rather than being placed on the assessment rolls -- which would ultimately cost Roulund more money when the cost was passed onto him.

Roulund also noted that the medians in the Walmart area are not well-cared-for. Public Works Director Bard Lower acknowledged this and took responsibility for the lapse. He stated it was partially due to bids for maintenance received being way too high.

In another item, the council also held a public hearing and counted the single ballot in favor of the formation of district 2018-2 and the concurrent annexation process for annexation 2018-2. There were no public comments and the two resolutions were approved unanimously.