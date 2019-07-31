Search and rescue and teams have been dispatched to the area near Death Valley National Park in Inyo County following a confirmed crash of an F/A-18E SuperHornet jet plane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Navy.

According to Death Valley National Park, the aircraft went down near Father Crawley Overlook in Star Wars Canyon, an area on the west side of Death Valley where people visit to observe low-flying military jets out on maneuvers. Star Wars Canyon has been used for military training since the 1930s.

"At approximately 10 a.m. PST, a F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the 'Vigilantes' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, crashed east of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California," said Joint Strike Fighter Wing public affairs officer. Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock.

"Search and rescue personnel are on scene and the status of the pilot is currently unknown. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation."

Officials from DVNP also reported that some visitors may have suffered minor injuries in connection to the crash.

The search and rescue crew was dispatched from NAWS China Lake. Emergency responders from Inyo County and DVNP have also been sent to the scene of the crash.

At this time, the status of the pilot was unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.