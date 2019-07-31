Join Basil and the community at the flagpole at 5 p.m. on opening night as he is honored with the Lifetime Pass Award

The 10th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors will bestow a Lifetime Pass to the Siskiyou Golden Fair to Montague’s Basil Newton on the opening day of festivities Aug. 7.

Newton has lived in Siskiyou County for 72 years and after graduating from Mount Shasta High School in 1957, he joined the National Guard and went to work for Long Bell Lumber Company. Basil married his wife Wilma in 1959 and lived and worked for rancher Leonard Shelly. Basil loved ranching and supplemented this love building custom homes for most of his life. Hard work paid off and Basil showed his first registered Angus cattle at the 2004 Siskiyou Golden Fair. Basil has always been inspired by his friends and family and delights in the comradely with the kids as well as others showing at the fair. For many years, Basil halter broke and delivered his yearling cattle to the Tony Nicoletti Memorial Jackpot Show for the fitting contest. In the early years those cattle went home with some crazy haircuts. “Basil’s infectious excitement for all that is agriculture, community and fair make him the perfect choice for the lifetime pass” stated fair CEO, Cliff Munson, “Basil would give the shirt off his back to help the kids and he is always quick to support fellow exhibitors. Basil is one of the people that make it easy to see why our fair is so loved in our community.”

Organizations like the Siskiyou Golden Fair thrive because of community minded individuals that get involved for the good of all and Basil Newton has displayed his love of agriculture and the fair honorably. “It takes the whole community to make our fairground thrive year-round,” stated CEO, Cliff Munson, “Basil Newton has done his part by exhibiting, going above and beyond to support us and sharing his infectious excitement for the Siskiyou Golden Fair.”

Join Basil and the community at the flagpole at 5 p.m. on opening night as he is honored with the Lifetime Pass Award – Munson said he hopes Basil cherishes it like the selling the Grand Champion Bull at the 2008 Red Bluff Bull Sale.

The fair runs from Aug. 7-11 this year.

For more information, contact the fair office at (530) 842-2767 or info@sisqfair.com.