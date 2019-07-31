On Friday, July 26, the Mount Shasta Elementary Library was re-named the Laurie Caldwell Library in honor of my wife Laurie.

I would like to publicly say thank you to the Mount Shasta school board and Superintendent Barry Barnhart for being so kind.

Karen Poore, who is the librarian at Sisson Middle School, did an excellent job making sure the ceremony went as planned and spoke lovingly of Laurie.

Last and certainly not least, I would like to thank local artist Gail Domanski for creating a beautiful portrait of Laurie reading to the children. It brings tears to my eyes knowing that Laurie was so loved and respected by so many.

Thank you all. You will forever be in my heart.

Eldon Caldwell

Mount Shasta