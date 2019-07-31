Water district, bulk haulers discuss issues of pump station

BY JACK BARNWELL

Community Editor

jbarnwell@ridgecrestca.com

Indian Wells Valley Water District board members and staff members agreed on one thing during their midyear workshop Tuesday morning: something needed to be done to resolve the bulk water station issue in Ridgecrest Heights.

The district upgraded the bulk water station about two months ago, which is used by the district’s water hauler customers. According to district general manager Don Zdeba, there are 29 active accounts.

Some of the complaints that a group of water haulers has had included the inability to set up an auto-pay system to automatically debit their account.

“The issue we have about the system is the vendor,” Zdeba said. “AquaFlow doesn’t integrate with our existing billing software. To put them on the same billing cycle would involve setting up a separate system, get the information from AquaFlow and manually entering it to set up a billing cycle.”

He added that would create more work for the district’s customer service department.

“Our desire to do this was to do it without creating additional work for them,” Zdeba said.

Water haulers have an account at the district into which they pay money. In return, they are provided with a PIN for the bulk water station linked to their account. Customers can pay either by credit card, check or over the phone.

He added there have been other issues, such as the new bulk station not pumping water to customers’ water trucks.

“There are occasional hiccups in keeping this thing working,” Zdeba said. Additionally, receipts electronically generated on-site have been going into people’s email spam folders.

Cindy Dottery, one of the water haulers, noted the auto pay issue was frustrating.

“It’s getting very confusing over how much money I’m actually using,” Dottery told the board. “My husband went three times and the price never changed. “

She said that the system didn’t catch up to her account until later.

Bill Farris asked if the district could adjust the pressure output on the new station.

“It does make a significant difference over time when hauling multiple loads,” Farris said. “It’s about half as fast as it was before and 25 percent what it was on the hydrant.”

Farris too noted that there is a significant delay in account information being updated between the time it takes to enter the information at the station keypad and when it logs.

“The screen does not display any changes for however many loads you do in a day, and it shows the same account balance for that day,” Farris said. “Then you start getting receipts, sometimes a day later or two days later — they come very erratically.”

Sophia Merk noted she had her own concerns, including the rate change for water haulers. Water rates for all district customers also changed along the lines of a cost-of-service study.

She added in the past she would go into the water district, fill out an equable rate form and the amount would be deducted monthly from her bank account. Another complaint was that the screen display doesn’t stay on long enough to take a photo.

Merk said information displayed on the water station’s screen as far as how much water was produced didn’t match what a dial indicated.

“The calibration was off and sometimes I got free water — as much as 100 gallons — and sometimes it worked the opposite way,” Merk said. “That’s no way to run a business.”

Merk added that she tested it at one point by simply getting a gallon of water, and it gave away little information.

Board president Don Cortichiato said he wasn’t surprised that a gallon of water wouldn’t provide any information. District finance director said a gallon of water amounts to 0.03 of a cent.

Merk and Dottery also noted that some of the water haulers have some difficulty getting water due to age or health reasons. Merk said she can no longer physically haul her water and has to hire someone to do it. Dottery noted one of the people who haul his water is in a wheelchair; because of recent changes to the water station, including relocated pylons, it’s difficult for that person to park his customized vehicle.

Cortichiato asked Jason Lillion, the district’s operations manager, whether the pressure could be changed.

Lillion said the district would have to speak with AquaFlow, as it would require modifications on that company’s part.

“Otherwise, it might compromise the accuracy of the station,” Lillion said. “It’s set so that when someone punches in that they want 700 gallons of water, it comes out as close as it can to that. You mess with the flow and you start messing with the accuracy of that.”

Lillion later added that the district is looking into whether other cellular carriers in the valley can provide better reception than the one being used to transmit data back to the district office in terms of customers’ accounts.

“We are limited in what we can do because the area is remote, but we are looking at some of the wireless carriers in town to see if they are more reliable,” he said.

Board member Ron Kicinski suggested that the district looks at changing the flow pressure to better accommodate its water hauler customers.

“It seems unreasonable to me that it is taking twice as long to fill,” Kicinski said. “A 50 percent reduction (in pressure) seems strange and I think we should ask (AquaFlow) about it to see what they say.”

Resident Judie Decker, while not a water hauler, asked whether the area where the water haulers live can be classified as a disadvantaged community and qualify for state grant funding to be hooked up to the district water system.

“It seems like that would be a good idea because you have spent an extraordinary amount of time on this bulk water hauler situation,” Decker said.

IWVWD legal counsel Jim Worth noted there are several categories of disadvantaged communities under California law. He added the issue will be looked at during the district’s general plan update to see where it can expand district access.

“We are going to start the process to look at that issue,” he said. “It might be communities and not individuals that can be classified as disadvantaged. It might not be that simple.”

Resident and former board member Chuck Griffin echoed Decker’s assessment that the district has been spending a lot of time on the subject.

Griffin recommended that water haulers enter in their information, obtain water and then the district could bill them at the end of the month for the amount pumped. He added it would be extremely beneficial if those customers might have a water leak in their storage system over the weekend or on a holiday, but are unable to obtain more water because they didn’t have enough money in their district account.

A few board members agreed to look into that as a possible solution for future goals.

“It seems to me the water district was going to do something that was going to be an easy system to use, easy to bill and for whatever reason, it’s not working that way, at least in the eyes of the people using it,” Kicinski said. “We try to do something right and I don’t believe we made a mistake in putting a new system together, but I believe it has some things that need to be worked out.”

He added that it was unfortunate the AquaFlow system won’t talk with the district’s main customer billing system.

“If they were able to talk with each other, the problem would pretty much be solved,” Kicinski said.

Staheli said that while the district can inquire about the possibility, it would require a lot of effort on AquaFlow’s part to gather the data, speak with Springbrook, the district’s customer service portal provider and then see if there is any demand. He added it would not make sense if the company did it for just one water district.

Board member Chuck Cordell said the district did the right thing in installing new bulk water hauling station and system but agreed with Griffin’s assertion that things should be simplified.

He added that he was concerned about the issue of people not having enough money in their account on the weekend, thus hindering their ability to purchase water.

“We have 29 active users who are using the station,” Griffin said. “Take a reading once a month and send those users a bill like we were doing before … I think that is the way it should be done.”