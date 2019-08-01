This open call exhibition features the art and artifacts of the cowboy’s way of life. From their everyday experiences working the range, caring for their stock to their time to shine and show-off their skills in the rodeo!

Slide into yer boots and put on yer hat to join Liberty Arts in the Opening Reception of Cowboy Up!, a celebration of the culture, evolution and lore of the working Cowboy of the American West, resting upon the rich tradition, history, ritualistic lore of equestrian life and rodeo.

Liberty Arts will welcome artists from across the United States who will share their paintings, photographs, and sculpture. As part of Yreka Art Hops, there will be dancing in the Plaza as The Bar Chords liven things up with their own brand of boot stompin’ acoustic country as well as Cowboy Poets.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free to the Opening Reception on Friday, Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Liberty Arts gallery at 108 W. Miner Street in Yreka.

Cowboy Up! runs through Sept. 6, and Liberty Arts is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.