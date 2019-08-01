Madilynn will be honored during an onfield ceremony at Oracle Park on Aug. 11 and in November, she and her family, will be invited to a luncheon during which she’ll meet Giants baseball greats.

Six year old Madilynn Petsch of Weed was named Mount Shasta Junior Giants’ Willie Mac Award recipient last week along with coach Jimmy Smith of Mount Shasta.

Madilynn will be honored during an onfield ceremony at Oracle Park on Aug. 11 and in November, she and her family, will be invited to a luncheon during which she’ll meet Giants baseball greats.

“Although Willie is gone now, there will be other representatives (at the luncheon),” said Mike Rodriguez, Mount Shasta Junior Giants Commissioner.

Madilynn is a “committed player who never misses a practice,” said Junior Giants ambassador Quincie Cross.

The Gazelle Elementary School first grader “throws farther than you’d think,” Smith chuckled.

She is the youngest player to receive the Willie Mac award this year, said Rodriguez.

Named in honor of the San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, the award is the “junior” version of the annual award given to a Giants player by his teammates. This season’s winner hasn’t yet been announced.

Both Madilynn and Jimmy exemplify the “Four Bases of Character Development” emphasized by the Junior Giants program, including confidence, integrity, leadership and teamwork.

The flagship program of the San Francisco Giants Community Fund, Junior Giants is celebrating its 25th year in 2019. The program for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 emphasizes the importance of education, good health and nutrition, and violence prevention.

Rodriguez said more than 100 players participated in the Mount Shasta Junior Giants program free of charge this summer, and many of them will attend the Aug. 11 game against the Phillies for “Junior Giants Day.” They’ll get to parade around the field and take in the game from the stands.

An iconic Giants player from the 1960s and ’70s, Willie McCovey was seventh on baseball’s all-time home run list when he retired, with 521. McCovey was known as “Stretch” during his playing days and is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous hitters of his time. The original Willie Mac award is presented annually to a San Francisco Giants player.

McCovey died on Oct. 31, 2018 at the age of 80.