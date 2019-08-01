Lifelong Siskiyou County resident Robert Stanford Sanders passed away on July 18, 2019 in Yreka. He was 91 years old.

Bob was born on August 19, 1927 in Montague to Marvin and Margaret Sanders. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was a log truck driver for many years. His favorite pastimes were woodcutting and hunting in the woods he knew so well.

Bob is survived by his wife, Caroline, of Yreka; four children: Robert Sanders Jr., Sally Wright (Merlin), John Sanders and Michael Sanders (Stacy), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

No services are scheduled. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.