A car that was reportedly driving in an unsafe manner on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon ended up in a ditch, catching on fire and setting nearby vegetation ablaze.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, the suspected driver of the Lexus – described as a “younger male” in his 20s wearing shorts, flip flops and “bro hair” was seen stopping traffic and asking for someone to pull his car out before the fire began.

As of 3:56 p.m. the fire was under control and 90 percent contained, the CHP logs state.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. and by 3:15 p.m., the vehicle was “fully involved,” the log states. The fire moved quickly to burn the brush around the Lexus and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the site of the collision on the west side of northbound I-5 near the Pine Street overpass.

At 3:24 p.m., the CHP log noted that the fire was nearing Eskaton Manor but was quickly brought under control by responding agencies.

The suspected driver left the scene and was being sought by authorities, according to scanner traffic, as of 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.