“They play hard and never back down – can't ever count them out. They won the last tourney last year and they will be around for a long time,” Jackson continued.

Eighteen teams came together at Hoo Hoo park in McCloud during Lumberjack Fiesta over the weekend to play in the 19th Annual Papa Anderson Memorial Softball Tournament.

Gage Silkwood of the first place team, “1 Pitcher 9 Mugs,” hit a home run, knocking out a car window in the sixth inning of their first game against Cross Petroleum/Regulators.

Silkwood, Tim Niles, James Wigand and Bryce Brandt were all-tourney with Charlie Foxx as MVP.

Slammin’ Salmon placed second with Brennan Kane, Jake Mekeel, and Adam Linebarger as all-tourney and Jacob Carter as MVP.

Unagi placed third with Geoff Smith and Kaimana Ferguson as all-tourney.

Callahan Emporium placed fourth and their all-tourney was Cache Moyles.

“Callahan Emporium has always been a good team,” said tournament coordinator Ryan Jackson. “They’re very scrappy and fun to have in the tourney. Most of us on Unagi have been playing together for 15 plus years but just started playing the Lumberjack Fiesta together for the last two.”

Slammin Salmon are a bunch of friends that grew up together, said Jackson.

The first place team, “1 Pitcher 9 Mugs” has more championships in this tourney than any other, Jackson said.

“I can’t remember a tourney that they were not in the running on Sunday. Charlie Foxx, their MVP has been playing in this tourney for over 30 years and is one of the most dominate pitchers to ever play here.”

Jackson thanked the McCloud Services District for helping get the field ready as well as Patty Ballard-Faulkner “for everything she does with the festivities that help make this weekend fun.”

He also thanked Troy Scherado for bringing umpires for the tourney and most of all the ballplayers that compete every year, “for without them this tourney would not be what it is. It’s always a great time and I cannot wait until next year,” Jackson said.