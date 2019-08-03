Not long after dinner one Tuesday, my boyfriend Dwyer asked what was on the menu for the following night. Seeing as we’d made it a point to plan our meals ahead of time, I was a bit peeved that he appeared to have forgotten about our scheduled dinner of steamed buns, sautéed mushrooms and white rice. Seemingly turning his nose up at the meal he helped plan, he surprisingly suggested we go out to dinner instead. Knowing all too well that he sometimes develops food cravings, much like myself, I was nonetheless shocked when he proposed dining on French cuisine at Mon Reve.

Not many women would argue against being taken out to dinner especially at such an upscale place Mon Reve is known to be in Ridgecrest, but then again, I’m not most women. With a refrigerator full of food and with our meals meticulously planned for the entire week, I insisted that we enjoy our Asian cuisine and stick to our meal schedule. At this point, I must admit, I was thinking of the package of mushrooms we purchased a few days prior; although they seem to last forever in the grocery store, once they come home, the countdown begins until they turn into unappetizing mush. In the past, I’ve let many mushrooms meet a tragic fate, but I wasn’t about to let anymore perish under my watch.

Obviously not caring about the impending expiration of the mushrooms, Dwyer persisted that we go to Mon Reve. Knowing all too well that I couldn’t give in too quickly, as that could set a precedence in our relationship that he could take me out to dinner whenever he wanted, I informed him that I’d been to Mon Reve once, a long time ago and apparently wasn’t too impressed because I hadn’t been back. Considering Dwyer himself has made excuses for not wanting to eat at certain restaurants like Olive Garden and Claim Jumper because of a horror story or two that he’s heard, I thought he’d be understanding of my valid excuse but, for whatever reason, he remained adamant about going.

My boyfriend’s sad puppy dog eyes ultimately changed my mind and the following morning, he seemed unusually ecstatic about our dinner plans. I couldn’t judge him though because on my end, I’d become unusually ecstatic about an article I’d read on-line about Amazon selling a giant pillow resembling a loaf of French bread. The epitome of an unnecessary purchase, I nonetheless forwarded the article’s link to Dwyer and once he told me that he’d ordered it for me, I unknowingly made a foreshadowing remark that 4/10/19 was the day I found out, for sure, that he really loved me.

Just as we got off work, we headed to Mon Reve and as we waited outside for the restaurant to open, much to my chagrin, the wind began having its way with my hair. Once we were seated in a quiet corner table, I did my best to tame my flyaways but even so, I kept noticing that the restaurant’s owner, Herve, repeatedly looking in my direction so I couldn’t help but feel a bit disheveled. Once we received our menus, however, I was temporarily distracted from my mounting feeling of paranoia. The menu was impressive and we ordered the escargots (snails in garlic butter) as an appetizer, the Cotes D’Agneu Grillees (grilled lamb chops) for myself and the Poulet au Pesto (pesto stuffed chicken) for Dwyer as this was his most favorite dish. As a side, we both opted for the scalloped potatoes.

As we waited for our meal, it became obvious there was something amiss and after expressing my concerns to Dwyer that I felt the restaurant owner himself was ogling me, he giggled and then did something even more shocking, he made eye contact with Herve from across the room and nodded.

“Men always want to be a woman’s first love – women like to be a man’s last romance.” – Oscar Wilde

