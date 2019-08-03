Through the years, the logging competition during Lumberjack Fiesta Days keeps growing with more competitors.
“I am truly thankful for everyone that participates and donates,” said Sharon Dalleske, who coordinates the event. “It is our family reunion each year here at Lumberjack Fiesta and our family of new axe throwers keeps growing. I want to thank Precision Axe for donating three axes this year.”
Winners of the Adult Amateur Logging Competition in Hoo Hoo park on Saturday during the 72nd McCloud Lumberjack Fiesta:
Women's Axe Throw
1st place-Sharon Dalleske
2nd place-Jessica Henson
3rd place-Shannon Williams
Men's Axe Throw
1st-Jason Hensley
2nd-Ryan West
3rd-Bill Anderson
Business Axe Throw
1st-Bill Anderson with S.W Maintenance
2nd- Sharon Dalleske with Optima Eye Center
3rd-Derek West with West Coast Paving
Men's Double Buck
1st-Mike Defalco/Chad Henson in 12.765 seconds
2nd-Tyler Sheets/Gary Sheets in 19.67 seconds
3rd-Kyle Benedict/Charles Rainey in 22.895 seconds
Jack and Jill
1st-Anthony Noble/Madison Moutard in 15.235
2nd-Shannon Williams/Chad Henson in 17.045
3rd-Ronald Kelley/Sophia Williams in 20.14
Jill and Jill
1st-Sophia Williams/Shannon Williams in 18.855 seconds
2nd-Jessica Henson/Melissa Ann Henson in 31.065 seconds
3rd-Ema Walsh/Crystal Walsh in 45.78 seconds
Single Buck
1st-Anthony Noble in 27.185
2nd-Kyle Benedict in 35.67
3rd-Lukas West in 44.015
Men's Choker
1st-Matt Dalleske in 21.625
2nd-Kyle Benedict in 22.92
3rd-Ronald Kelley in 23.675
Women's Choker
1st-Sophia Williams
2nd-Ema Walsh
3rd-Bailey Nathan