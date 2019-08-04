CHP responded to the accident at approximately 7:20 p.m. and Ison was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Alcohol appears to have been a factor, the CHP reported.

A Montague man died in a single vehicle accident on July 20 when his 2002 Suzuki ran off the right shoulder of Louie Road, just east of Slough Road and overturned, ejecting him from the car.

Terri Monroe Ison, age 60, suffered fatal injuries was pronounced dead at the scene, the Yreka Area California Highway Patrol reported. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

