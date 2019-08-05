Yreka’s Richard Shaffer recently completed a Bigfoot statue of his own at his home on Jackson Street. Shaffer said when he bought his home it had a 60 foot spruce tree by the driveway. The tree had bark beetles in it and pitch dripped out of it onto his car. The tree also had a lean toward the neighbor’s house. He and his wife decided to call a tree specialist to look at the spruce and ultimately decided it was a hazard

Inspired by the wooden carving of Bigfoot in Trinity Center outside Sasquatch Restaurant, Yreka’s Richard Shaffer recently completed a Bigfoot statue of his own at his home on Jackson Street.

Shaffer said when he bought his home it had a 60 foot spruce tree by the driveway. The tree had bark beetles in it and pitch dripped out of it onto his car. The tree also had a lean toward the neighbor’s house. He and his wife decided to call a tree specialist to look at the spruce and ultimately decided it was a hazard.

The spruce was limbed and removed in sections. Shaffer asked the removal company to leave the stump eight feet tall.

“They thought it was a strange request,” said Shaffer, but he had a plan for that stump – it would become his very own sasquatch.

Until he had time to carve it, he placed a sculpture of a buzzard on top, Shaffer said. Then he got to work.

First he peeled the bark and drew the design on the stump to get the dimensions right. Then he started carving with his chainsaw and side grinder. He burned Bigfoot’s fur with a torch to get a little color on him. The burning also helped to preserve the wood, he explained.

Shaffer used silver buttons for eyes, coloring them black before fastening them in Bigfoot’s face.

“Bigfoot seems to be watching you as you go up or down the sidewalk,” Shaffer said. From the street you can see him standing in the front yard, standing six feet, three inches tall.

“I wanted him to look like he was looking over the Oregon Grape bush,” he said.

Once finished, Shaffer sprayed Bigfoot with some bug repellent he got from Terry’s Nursery in Yreka. After it dried, he coated his new friend with Thompson Water Seal to make sure he is well preserved.

Shaffer even installed a solar light to light Bigfoot up at night.

He should be a great success on Halloween,” said Shaffer. “It has been a fun project.”