If you would like further information about the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 842-8084 or toll free at 1-888-854-2000 ext. 8084.

The Siskiyou County Clerk announces that there is one unscheduled vacancy on the Planning and Service Area 2 (PSA 2) Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council for a four year term.

The PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is composed of four representatives from each of the five counties served. The Advisory Council works closely with the Area Agency on Aging staff and acts as the principal advocate on behalf of older adults within the Planning and Service Area. The PSA 2 AAA Advisory Council meetings are held regularly in Burney.

If you would like further information about the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 842-8084 or toll free at 1-888-854-2000 ext. 8084.

If you are interested in serving on the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at the number above or mail a request to: 510 North Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097, to receive an application.