Why would a person running for office not go to any debates, when that gives her an opportunity to give her view and to see how intelligent she might be?

Then saying she had no knowledge about the removal of the four dams on the Klamath River, by saying that it was a federal issue. It is something which is going on in Megan Dahle’s District 1, for which she is running. She has had no experience running for any office, but was on a school board for one year, or dealing very much with the public, and she probably stands for the same things as her husband.

If Audrey Denney, a Justice Democrat who supports the Green New Deal will support Brian Dahle, a Republican (May 24, 2019, on her Facebook) might it mean that Denney may also support Megan Dahle? This would seemingly make both husband and wife RINOs! Republican in name only!

On the other hand, Patrick Jones has had lots of experience since he was on the Redding City Council for eight years, and was the mayor in one of those eight years, as well as being a small business man for 40 years, and dealt with the public. Jones is also concerned with many businesses leaving California because of all of the rules and regulations of Sacramento being put upon those businesses. He also knows that the person who is holding the gun is guilty, not the gun, which does not have arms or legs or a mind.

As of today, July 25, Megan Dahle has not attended two requested debates! For heavens sake do not vote with your emotions, vote with honesty and truth, in your mind!

Vote for Patrick Jones for District 1. He has visited our dams and knows how important they are to us, why we need the State of Jefferson, believes in our Second Amendment rights, for less government, to make California for and by the people by following both constitutions. As the California constitution says in Article II, Sec. 1, “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their protection, security and benefit, and they have the right to alter or reform it whenever the public good may require.”

This is necessary right now! So, vote for Patrick Jones for District 1.

Nita Still

Yreka