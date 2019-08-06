A 21 year old Weed man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon Saturday afternoon after allegedly stabbing his father with a pocket knife during an altercation.

Daniel M. Hill was booked into Siskiyou County Jail after a short visit to a local hospital, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies arrived at the 4400 block of Highway 97, at a trailer park just outside the city of Weed, at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 to find the father and son both sporting injuries from a fight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both father and son acknowledged their involvement in the physical altercation, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.