Inferring unequivocal knowledge regarding “toxic” algae, Mr. Creager spent a paragraph describing his 10 year career on the Klamath carrying out the environmental policy directives of the State. We are four generations below Iron Gate living at Mr. Creager and Rickard’s “focal point” of dams impacts. Perhaps it’s unwise responding to regulatory power able to destroy all you love, but it seems necessary.

On March 5, 2009 I met with the NCRWQCB (Northern Water Board) staff to discuss their “modeled justifications” for intended massive regulatory imposition of “impairments” contradicted by historical documentation and the experiences of many in the Dams area long before the project. Mr. Creager attended by phone. Early in bureaucratic ascension, his assignment was to “determine” reservoir temperature impacts to the river. Armed with a modeled ‘study’ citing major hypothetical impacts extending to the estuary, his intention was quite clear from the start. Regional history and personal experience of vastly improved downstream water quality, riparian stability, salmon conducive habitat, and yes, water temperatures after Iron Gate, held no interest, inquiry, or requested follow-up. Terminating the conversation with ‘we’ll have to agree to disagree’, my response was ‘if two people have different opinions and equal standing, they can learn from each other. When one has unaccountable authority over the other, the outcome is too often oppression.’ Codifying virtually unalterable confiscatory authority based upon those ‘impairments’, empirical data has since been refuting virtually all their original ‘opinions’ to no regulatory retraction. Dam temperature impacts have since been proven extremely small, dissipate quickly, likely more beneficial than not, and still colder late summer than any main stem water to the coastal influence. Physical data now refutes destruction proponent theories regarding fish disease (ceratomyxa shasta and sentinel fish studies), ‘flushing flows’ (polychaete rebound and ‘mobilization’), and claimed salmon migration fallacy (archeological studies), much to the distress of signatory special interests and affiliated Agencies officially “agreeing” to ignore it until after project destruction. Recent microcystis information is also coming to light.

The Otten study Mr. Creager selectively refers to also makes several other observations. It never implies microcystis aeruginosa (MA) is not seeded from Upper Klamath Lake (UKL), now known having consistent MA biomass output for at least 2,000 years. Nor has anyone said the lakes don’t regrow algae, trapping, sequestering, reducing, and delaying incoming nutrients from UKL, that is one of the ways the reservoirs progressively improve downstream water quality, far more than equivalent river miles. New research indicates MA produces less toxins under lake conditions, and more toxin under river conditions. In addition, the new ‘curtain wall’ at Iron Gate allows even cooler water discharge at critical times, and reduces delivery downstream of microcystin by 70% and algae by up to 95%. MA’s adaptability allows it to out-compete other algae instream, proven by monitoring showing higher toxicity can occur over 160 miles downstream from dams. When MA dies, any toxicity gasses out, settles (in calm lakes), and releases to the water column. It’s proven that reduced microsystin diluted in the water column presents far less risk than direct cellular ingestion within the food chain. Mr. Creager is incorrect about something else, there is one known biological process where microcystin toxin breaks down, in deep water sediments where it degrades in as little as two months. The only deep water Klamath lakes are the two Mr. Creager advocates for destruction.

Project lakes reduce and retain UKL nutrients from delivery below Iron Gate by up to two months. As a result, destroying the only known and sustainable improvement of Klamath River water quality will result in far higher nutrient loads delivered directly downstream during the worst temperatures and lowest flows often coinciding with initiated salmon runs. The increased instream nutrients will allow UKL microcystis to proliferate throughout the entire river to the estuary, dramatically increasing risk of direct food chain ingestion and threat to humans downstream.

Whether again unfamiliar or uninterested in this information, we obviously have another ‘difference of opinion.” The problem? As with the special interest signers of “agreed” Project destruction, neither they, Mr. Creager, nor Mr. Rickard accept any personal liability for failed promises or known and unknown damages caused the environment or majority affected. As with the ‘signers’ using confiscated ratepayer/taxpayer funds, both they and Mr. Creager will personally benefit regardless of outcome. Once the dams are irreversibly destroyed, proponents will simply ‘adaptively manage’ into increased confiscation and authority and Mr. Rickard will fish at one of his ‘other’ rivers, perhaps then having time to research the REAL regional resident impacts from Elwha and Condit destruction. Until the ‘signers’ assume personal liability for all damages rather than shielding themselves with ratepayer/taxpayer paid ‘insurance’, this current unaccountable devastation should not occur.

Please let FERC know your opposition.

Rex Cozzalio is a resident of Hornbrook