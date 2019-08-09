Director Wendy James told the crowd on opening night Friday that under regular circumstances, eight to ten weeks of rehearsal is necessary to put on a production of this scale.

In just 17 rehearsals, kids in the Mount Shasta Children’s Theatre Broadway Summerstage camp were able to put on a show that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

With many fully choreographed tap numbers, children between the ages of 7 and 16 wowed the crowd over the weekend performing the Gershwin production “Crazy for You.”

Director Wendy James told the crowd on opening night Friday that under regular circumstances, eight to ten weeks of rehearsal is necessary to put on a production of this scale.

This is the seventh annual summer play that James has directed, and she said in her opinion, “Crazy for You” “is the best thing (Broadway Summerstage) has ever done” – a big statement considering their past successes.

The musical comedy had a little bit of everything: show girls, a case of mistaken identity, love, tap dancing that morphed at times into break dancing, body percussion and more.

Star Behr Marshall, age 15, impressed with his superior tap steps and hilarious take on Bobby Childs, a guy who craves the spotlight and wants nothing more than to dance. He also wants to get out of the clutches of his clingy fiancee, Irene Roth, played hilariously by Akasha Kirby.

Bobby’s mother Lottie, played by Miranda Connelly, insists that Bobby work at the bank with her – a fate worse than death for Bobby.

He escapes both temporarily when he’s sent to a small town in Deadrock, Nevada, to serve foreclosure papers on a small theater, owned by friendly country girl Polly Baker (Katey Wetmore, also age 15).

Baker was spot on with her singing as she performed “Someone to Watch Over Me” as well as other tunes with the entire cast and in duet with Bobby.

Polly wants nothing to do with Bobby, even when he offers to help her save the theater in a desperate attempt to win her affection. In desperation, Bobby dresses up as Bela Zangler, the heavily accented leader of the “Zangler Follies Girls,” a dance troupe from New York City.

Wearing a funny wig and glasses to resemble Zangler, Polly does fall in love with Bobby, although things don’t go well when Bobby’s cover is blown.

The play garnered plenty of laughs – especially from Arielle Saryon, an adorable redheaded 11 year-old girl who took on the role of the handlebar-mustached and particularly stinky cowboy “Moose.”

The real Bela Zangler was played perfectly by Dean Shelly.

Screechy-voiced Kylene Mitchell delighted the audience as Patsy and her brother, Ryan Mitchell, made the audience alternately hiss and guffaw with his expert portrayal of Deadrock hotel proprietor Lank Hawkins.

“Who would come to Nevada to gamble?” says a confused Lank in a particularly funny moment. “That just ... doesn’t work!”

Deadrock is a place where something might happen next year – and the play delves into the lives of its despondent townspeople, including aforementioned Moose, as well as Lydia Goodson as Pete, Raven Barto as Mingo, Jack Falconer as Sam, Annabelle Beard as Billy, Abigail Zwetsloot as Wyatt, Ivy Beard as Roy, Emma Grace DeGraffenreid as Wayne, Mila Zwetsloot as Nancy, Aurora Riley as Earl, Paloma Leamon as Peggy, Julia Haugen as Doris Jean, Madeleine Audorard as Sally, Evelyn Holden as Barbara and Adele Holden as Nellie.

James noted that the play calls for 13 boys, and only five boys signed up for camp. This forced the actors to get creative, she said, and the result was a hilarious mixture of long hair and false mustaches and beards.

Adding a bit of advanced dancing and comedic flair were brother and sister Liam and Laine Slabbinck, who played the British couple Eugenie and Patricia Fodor, Deadrock visitors writing a series of guidebooks to cities in the American West. Although they didn’t come to Deadrock to see the play, they do encourage the townsfolk to “keep muddling through” and keep their chins up in the musical number “Stiff Upper Lip.”

The residents of Deadrock are recruited to “put on a show” and become quite the performers with the help of Zangler’s Follies Girls, including Linnea Dolf as Tess, Elisa Dolf as Mitzi, Maci Phillips as Margie, Savvy James Gigliotti as Vera, Claire Otrin as Susie, Violet Kinkade as Betsy, Heather Lemos as Louise, Violet Jeffery as Sheila, and Sofia Morlet as Elaine.

James said although most of the camp participants were unfamiliar with the play and didn’t know any of the music before camp began just after the Fourth of July, they learned quickly and mastered all the lyrics.

Although many in the audience weren’t familiar with the play itself, they were familiar with some of the songs, including “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”

The majority of those working behind the stage were also children and young adults, said James. Assistant Director was Angelique Bouffiou and Katie James was assistant Choreographer who was responsible for polishing the tap numbers and creating the body percussion sequences. Set designer was Nic Fabrio and Costume Design was by Lacey Williams, with Amy LaMachia as Costumer and Administrative Director. Dolly Schumacher-James was the milliner and hat designer for the show while Kayla Steele did makeup and wigs.

Marah Winslow was the improv and acting coach and Eva Mitchell was the volunteer coordinator.

Mikala Thompson, a Broadway Summerstage alumnus who was recently accepted into Circle in the Square Theater School in Manhattan, was the Dance and Fight Captain.

Aaron Andrews was the set builder and painter who created the expertly done sets of both the theater and the storefronts of Deadrock. Props were handled by Rose Carpentier-Alting and backstage crew included Brynn Witherell and Guinevere Eldridge. Spotlights were done by Natalia Cervantes and Bodhi Carez.

Last year, the Broadway Summerstage performance was “The Lion King.” Other performances include “Shrek Jr.,” “Willy Wonka Jr.,” “Peter Pan Jr.,” “Once on this Island,” and “Pirates!”