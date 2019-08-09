As Sierra Sands Unified School District starts its school year on Aug. 13, it welcomes 53 new teachers, counselors and specialists to its ranks.

Teachers received a thorough welcome and crash course on the school district at a Wednesday orientation at the district offices.

Some came from the East Coast, Florida or Texas. Many came from California and a handful is either Ridgecrest natives or transplants who have paraeducator experience within the school district. Some came over from Ridgecrest Charter School after it closed (the charter school reopened under as Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music and Science serving transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

According to Superintendent David Ostash, Sierra Sands typically recruits between 40 and 50 new teachers a year as other teachers leave for other districts or careers or retire from the district.

Ostash was on hand at Tuesday’s orientation to welcome the new crop of teachers.

“We’ve had more help now than ever before in the way of formal and informal support, so as professionals you come to us with a lot of talents and a lot of skill, so you can self-actualize,” Ostash said. “My suggestion to you is that we have amazing people who have been in your seats that can help you. I would like you to do the same thing you ask your own students to do — self-advocate, so practice what you will preach.”

He added the school district has several teachers on assignment whose primary goal is to coach other instructors.

“Please avail yourself of those assets as we have a very collaborative culture here,” he said.

Ostash said the late start Wednesday, where school starts at 9:30 a.m. for elementary grades, allows teachers to meet up in the morning at their schools to deepen and share good practices.

Michelle Savko, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said another tool teachers could avail utilize are upcoming “boot camps. While not mandatory, she said educators could benefit.

“We have reps for secondary and elementary grades and includes basically everything you need to not just survive but thrive,” she said. “From there you build your community of new folks and build relationships.”

Bryan Auld, assistant superintendent of human resources, said that the district has partnerships with teachers who have preliminary or emergency credentials and are looking to finalize their teachers' certificates.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Teacher Induction program is geared toward teachers on preliminary credentials. General education teachers with a preliminary credential may receive multiple subjects and/or single subject clear teaching credential.

“It’s a two-year program with local mentors working through the county,” Auld said. “If have a preliminary credential and looking to clear it, we definitely would like to get you connected.”

Auld said Sierra Sands has a partnership with Brandman University to help emergency credentialed teachers to finalize their requirements.

“We are trying to develop enough of a cohort where they can come to us,” he said. “Traveling to try and complete your credential can be exhausting so we are trying to bring in a program.”

Also, veteran teachers are being paid to help coach instructors, with Inyokern Elementary Principal and Sierra Sands veteran educator Bev Eubank heading it up.

Eubank offered up a bit of advice to the assembled teachers: make it through the first day of class.

“The key to that first day is routines and procedures,” she said. “There are some great resources and people in the district that can help you with that. Some times it can be hard to admit that you might need to call someone and ask a question.”