Four planes plan to fly over the park in a “V” formation from north to south. As the planes cross over the park, one of the planes (the missing man) will turn off into the sunset, explained pilot Randy Boyd. The rest of the flight will continue on until out of sight with one missing plane.

In remembrance of Mount Shasta’s Leif Hansen, local pilots will be flying the “missing man formation” over Shastice Park this Sunday, Aug. 11, during the final show of the Mount Shasta Mountain Bike Association’s summer concert series, an event that Leif always enjoyed.

The special flyover will take place at 8 p.m.

Leif, an avid outdoorsman and adventurer, died on May 9 after slipping on a steep trail while carrying a kayak down to the Sacramento River at the Box Canyon Dam trailhead – a journey he took countless times during the course of his life.

One of Leif’s many passions was flying, and he served his country as a Navy Medical Corpsman.

On Sunday evening, the lead plane will be piloted by Troy Bainbridge. Boyd will pilot plane number two; Chuck Schlumpberger will be the “missing man” and Pete Eddie and John Bainbridge will pilot plane number four.

Leif co-owned and operated Cutting Edge Adventures since 1989 and was the Mt. Shasta Ski Park’s first Ski Patrol Director when it opened in 1985. He was also a local contractor and “was happy until his last moments,” on his way to do something that he loved, said his friend Scott Anderson.

Another of Leif’s many friends, Jack Moore, has created a book of remembrances and photos of Leif, titled “Live Life Like Leif.” It contains nearly 60 stories about Leif.

“Enjoy, and remember to live life like Leif, with bottomless love, heart and fun,” said Moore.

The book can be accessed at the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EGmxi8gjuM3OXumDNtxp2NfFXljnTr2N/view?usp=sharing