From its inception, the project has received widespread support in Mount Shasta, with endorsements from the Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce, the Siskiyou Arts Council, and other organizations.

After much delay and some opposition by neighbors, theater producer Wendy James is set to open her Jefferson Center For the Arts next month. It’s on a site formerly occupied by a church on Lassen Lane across from Mt. Shasta Memorial Park.

James launched the project two years ago, but because of staffing problems at the county, she received a use permit just a few months ago.

James’s ambitious plans for both indoor and outdoor performing spaces have been scaled back, at least for now, to a modest 40 foot by 40 foot indoor space that will house her children’s theater project and dance school. She also plans to feature performances by small bands and chamber groups there.

The plans for an outdoor performing space were shelved due to concerns by some neighbors about noise and potentially raucous behavior by concert-goers.

“I’ve moved the project from a focus on live entertainment to more of a community center and an educational facility for children and families,” said James. “But we’re still going to have a lot of fun. It’s going to be a place where we can play and make music together.”

James has plans to eventually double the size of the indoor space and add live theater events to the center’s offerings.

On Oct. 19 an Octoberfest featuring a 16-piece polka band will be held at the Jefferson Center as a fundraiser. For more information on this event and other activities at the center go to www.jeffersoncenterforthearts.com or call (530) 918-8383.