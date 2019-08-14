Bill Koontz from the U.S. Small Business Administration spoke to the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce about low-interest federal disaster loans Tuesday. The SBA is a government agency with an office of disaster assistance.

The Searles Valley earthquakes July 4 and 5 did not cause enough damage to qualify the area for Federal Emergency Management Agency support; however, the area did sustain enough damages for an SBA disaster declaration -- which Koontz said took place last week.

The SBA has set up two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers locally, which opened last Friday. The Kern County center is in Ridgecrest at the Kerr McGee Center at 100 W. California Ave. The San Bernardino County center is in Trona at 13207 Jones Street. Both centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Koontz said the program is available for 60 days, starting last week. He reported that as of Tuesday at noon, approximately 42 loan applications have been received in Ridgecrest and Trona.

According to an SBA news release, low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private non-profits and homeowners and renters who had property destroyed or damaged by the quakes. Available loan types include business physical disaster loans, home disaster loans and economic injury disaster loans. Koontz explained that economic injury disaster loans involve businesses that are economically impacted because of the results of the disaster, such as by problems with supplies or a loss in customers.

"SBA calls that sort of loss of revenue an economic injury and we can loan you money for that as well," Koontz said.

Borrowers have to qualify based upon credit history and repayment. According to the news release, collateral is required for physical loss loans over $25,000 and EIDL loans over $25,000. Loan repayment terms can range from 15 to 30 years.

Koontz described it as "a very flexible program," however and noted that "for some folks, this is the only way they can put their hands on the money. We'll make a loan where a banker might not."

Koontz said qualified business owners may be able to get loans at 4 percent, whereas homeowners may be able to get loans at 1.938 percent for 15 to 30 years.

The application process is free with no obligations. If a loan is approved, the potential borrower has up to 6 months to accept it. Koontz recommended people apply even if they aren't sure whether they sustained damages.

"One of the things that I know about disasters that involve earthquakes is that you might have a crack in your foundation that you haven't noticed yet," he said. "There is no cost to apply for disaster loans, so if you are thinking you might need money put in a loan application before the 60 days go by."

In response to a question, Koontz noted that the loans are for existing businesses only -- they are not start-up loans for brand new businesses.

For more information, see disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or call SBA's customer service at 800-659-2955.