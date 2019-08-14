Hot August days are on the thermostat for the next few days, according to an extensive heat advisory from National Weather Service in Hanford.

Hanford issued the advisory on Tuesday for the Central Valley and Eastern Kern County, in effect through Friday at 8 p.m.

According to Hanford’s predictions, Wednesday’s high for the Ridgecrest area will hit 106 degrees and a low of 74 after the sun sets. Thursday’s high is predicted at 107 degrees, with a low of 75.

Friday’s scorching weather will be 106 degrees with a low of 71 degrees, before cooling down slightly to 101 degrees on Saturday and a low of 69 degrees.

Due to the heat advisory, the weather may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. Power infrastructure and systems may be stressed due to the increase in electrical consumption.

People are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and seek shelter in a air-conditioned building.

NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids and check up on relatives and neighbors. Should people go out into the sun, they are recommended to use sun screen of 30 SPF or higher.