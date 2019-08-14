In light of the recent groundwater modeling scenarios generated by Indian Wells Valley Water Groundwater, some stakeholders in the basin have pushed back, including Searles Valley Minerals and Meadowbrook Dairy.

Lawyers for both entities submitted letters to the Policy Advisory Committee during a special meeting on Aug. 7 contesting the results generated from Model Scenario 6, which is a modified version of a previous scenario.

The scenarios generate data points about how the basin will be impacted after the IWVGA implements its groundwater sustainability plan.

The most recent model indicates that agriculture and other non-domestic water rights would be allocated a 63,836 acre-foot “block” of water over 20 years between 2020 and 2040. When that amount runs out, stakeholders would likely either need to cease or other options for water.

Under Scenario 6, Searles Valley Minerals would be allocated 12,333 acre-feet of water. The data used in the scenario did not include recent information the company provided the IWVGA on historic pumping before the establishment of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in 1943 (then Naval Ordnance Test Station China Lake in Inyokern).

Two versions of Scenario 6 exist — 6.1 and 6.2, with one factoring in an additional 2,500 acre-feet/year of imported water above and beyond what the scenario models.

In the letter from Thomas Bunn of Lagerlof Senecal Gosney and Kruse, the attorneys for SVM, it is asserted that the company has prescriptive water rights.

“Searles has also presented evidence to the Board of 1,213 acre-feet per year of pre-Navy production,’ Bunn writes in his letter. “Under the doctrine of federal reserved water rights, Congress could only reserve water that was unappropriated in 1943, when the base was established. Thus, Searles has a water right with priority over the Navy’s.”

China Lake will remain exempt under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, the law overseeing the management of California’s groundwater basins categorized as in critical overdraft.

Bunn noted that a lack of continuing allocation would result in SVM going out of business.

“The denial of all economic use of Searles’s property could be considered a taking for eminent domain purposes, and entitle Searles to the value of its property (including mineral rights) as compensation,” he wrote. “It is not clear why a continuing allocation is given to the (Indian Wells Valley) Water District and not Searles, because the Water District has similar prescriptive rights. The argument that municipal use has a water rights priority over industrial use has never been accepted by a court. And Searles contends that the Navy’s reserved water right does not extend to water produced by the Water District and used off-base.”

The IWV Water District is listed in the municipal and domestic group for allocations under Scenario 6, as is the Navy. The water district would receive an allocation of 6,507 acre-feet per year based on a 2010-2014 data, with an annual 1% growth to accommodate for projected growth. The Navy would continue to pump 2,041 acre-feet per year, something it has under its federal reserve rights.

Bunn also noted in his letter under the heading tasks that the IWVGA needs to know the total amount of water in the basin to establish a refined threshold for pumping in the future.

IWVGA staff and Stetson Engineers, the firm hired as the IVWGA’s water resources manager, have stated that a lot there are still a lot of unknowns. Steve Johnson, president of Stetson Engineers, has also added that the modeling scenarios are not the actual groundwater sustainability plan.

Bunn added that the PAC hasn’t been presented with all the economic impacts on the various models.

“It was suggested at the PAC meeting that the only relevant information is the impact to domestic wells, and the cost of mitigating that impact,” Bunn stated. “But if a court finds that there is a taking of Searles’s property, the cost would be many times that of mitigating the impact on domestic wells.”

Meadowbrook asks for permanent allocation

In a letter delivered to PAC members at its Aug. 7 meeting, Meadowbrook Dairy stated it has a right to a permanent allocation after the GSP is submitted and implemented. The letter states that Meadowbrook has operated in the basin for decades and has produced groundwater for reasonable and beneficial purposes on its properties.

“As an overlying user with historic, continuous groundwater production, Meadowbrook is entitled to and should hold a permanent allocation of groundwater in any allocation framework considered by the IWVGA,” Hoffman’s letter stated. “Both SGMA and California groundwater rights law militate against the proposed allocation scheme that protects the ‘Domestic Group’ while simultaneously eliminating agricultural and industrial producers.”

“Meadowbrook objects to any taking of its water rights, land, wells, and other property,” Hoffman’s letter states.

The letter also states that the “combination of Meadowbrook’s history of continuous production, the magnitude of its production, and its business plans to continue operating into the future, distinguish Meadowbrook from other agricultural and most other water users in the Basin.

Under Scenario 6, Meadowbrook would be assigned 31,832 acre-feet based on 890 irrigated acres. Based on that usage, Meadowbrook will hit its “cliff” after 60 months. The data was drawn from a 2010-2014 period, with the most relevant farm data coming from a 2014 “Farmer’s letter.”

According to Hoffman’s letter, Meadowbrook was not a signatory and that someone else provided the 890 acres.

"Meadowbrook’s acreage under cultivation is higher than the 890 acres that were handwritten onto that document and included in the Table 1 summary for Model Scenario 6,” Hoffman writes.

The letter also advises that the IWVGA should explain why it assumes non-domestic groups like farms or SVM threatens the more shallow wells in the basin, while domestic groups do not.

Hoffman’s letter also notes that the questions provided to the PAC related to the GSP for its Aug. 1 meeting and its continuation set by the PAC on Aug. 7 are more technical and legal in nature than policy-driven.

According to IWV Water District legal counsel James Worth, who serves as lead legal advisor for 2019, the questions were developed by staff with some input from IWVGA board members. The questions include how much water should be allocated to the ag/industrial pool and whether 63,836 acre-feet will be sufficient, how the water should be allocated and the best way that the IWVGA can reach out to small well owners and notify them of an upcoming mandatory well registration.

“The PAC Task Questions also require an understanding of water rights law and principles,” Hoffman writes. “Asking the PAC members, none of whom are attorneys, to opine for example on whether allocations should be based upon principles of correlative rights, prescriptive rights, and self-help, or some other legal premise, invites comments and positions from members who may not have a sufficient legal understanding of those principles. “

Hoffman also advised that the IWVGA Technical Advisory Committee should have been allowed to review vet the technical assumptions for Scenario 6.

His letter also states it appears the GSP’s current development process appears to target agriculture and industrial use.

“The IWVGA’s GSP development approach thus far has apparently focused on ways to eliminate private groundwater producers from the Basin, rather than evaluating and considering appropriate sustainable management criteria and identifying appropriate projects and management actions to avoid specific undesirable results and to achieve specific interim milestones, measurable objectives and a well-defined sustainability goal,” Hoffman writes. “By failing to meet SGMA’s mandates, a GSP based upon Model Scenario 6 risks placing the Basin on a path to State Water Board intervention.”

Hoffman suggested some modifications to Scenario 6, including:

— Removing the requirement for non-domestic to stop pumping after 2040.

— Incorporate permanent allocations for most non-domestic group members.

— Require reductions in domestic group production over at least the next 20 years.