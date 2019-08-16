A male grade-school aged child was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital for minor injuries on Friday morning following a vehicle-bicycle collision on West Las Flores Avenue at the North Helena Street intersection at 7:48 a.m.

According to the Ridgecrest Police Department, the child was riding the bicycle when the vehicle accidentally collided with the child. Ridgecrest police officers and Kern County Fire Department responded to the scene, along with staff from Sierra Sands Unified School District.

"Drivers should remember to drive carefully and be watchful," said Sgt. Daniel Armogida. "School has started back up and children are walking or biking to school."

