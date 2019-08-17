This is the USDA Commodities distribution list for residents of Siskiyou County. These distributions provide shelf-stable staples to low income households to supplement their diet, perhaps freeing up some funds for other expenses, such as fresh vegetables, bills, etc. All USDA foods are domestically grown and are offered as one of the USDAs methods of supporting farmers. Residents must sign in to self-certify that they are a resident of the area where they are picking up food and that they meet the income guidelines for the program.

• August 1: Seiad Valley distribution. Seiad Valley Fire Department, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• August 1: Horse Creek distribution. Horse Creek Community Church, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

• August 1: Klamath River distribution. Klamath River Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• August 15: Etna distribution. Etna City Hall, 2 to 4 p.m.

• August 15: Fort Jones distribution. Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main Street Fort Jones. 3 to 5 p.m.

• August 15: Gazelle distribution. 18425 Old Highway 99, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• August 15: Yreka distribution. Yreka Community Resource Center, 201 S. Broadway, 12 to 3 p.m.

• August 16: Greenview distribution. Valley Oaks Senior Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

• August 28: Hornbrook distribution. Hornbrook Community Bible Church, 9:30 a.m. to Noon.

• August 28: Big Springs distribution. Mayten Fire Hall on A12, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• August 29: Montague distribution. Methodist Church, 120 S. 12th Street, 9:30 to 11 a.m.