The sixth annual Chiara Tadina Memorial Hunter Safety Course was held June 13-15 at the Dunsmuir Rod and Gun Club.

Sixteen youths and three parents completed the hunter safety course and now hold hunter safety certificates.

Tadina, a Weed resident, died in a car accident in 2013 when she was 21 years old.

She loved horses, hunting, fishing, the outdoors and “all things country.”

Organizers of the memorial safety course gave a special thank you to the Tadina family, Hunter Safety instructor Don Kirby for donating his time and his gear, Eric and Shawnna Montgomery of Montgomery Meats for donating and catering lunch for the event, and Jerry and Lori Hurt of the Dunsmuir Rod and Gun Club for donating their time, the range, and range building for the event.