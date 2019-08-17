Suspect charged in connection with 2015 Lost Hills killing

Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have made an arrest in a four-year-old murder case from Lost Hills.

In June of 2015, detectives began investigating the murder of Jose Chavez-Ochoa.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old Porfirio Magana Garcia.

On Aug. 16 detectives, along with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, located and arrested Garcia in Neenach, California

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for murder.

He is being held on $1,025,000 bail for the murder charge and a warrant from growing marijuana.

Anyone with further information about the case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110.