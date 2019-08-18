The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:
July 16
• Morgan Jachob Tobin, 24 of Dunsmuir, was charged with a DUI; 0.08%, and driving under a suspended license/refusal to test.
• Raymond Uriah Helmholtz, 41 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Jason John Bigelow, 34 of Medford, Oregon, was charged with a probation violation.
• Robert Shepard, 66 of Mount Shasta, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
• Juan Ramon Almejo, 27 of Citrus Heights, California, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.
• Victor Frank Dold, 34 of Dunsmuir, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
July 17
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 36 of Pasadena, was charged with a DUI; 0.08%.
• Racheal Lynn Robinson, 31 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI.
• Lloyd Eugene Cockayne, 49 of Weed, was charged with a probation violation.
• Joseph Wesley Hendricks, 52 of Yreka, was charged with petty theft.
July 18
• Anthony Joe Jerry, 58 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Roger Lee Culver, 31 of Yreka, was charged with possessing unlawful paraphernalia, and failing to appear after written promise.
• Dylan Douglas Woody, 33 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on a felony charge.
• Robert Henry Tessmer, 37 of Weed, was charged with a parole violation.
• Drew Joseph Nobles, 30 of Palocedro, California, was charged with cruelty to a child with possible injury, and a DUI; 0.08%.
• Tausha Nicole Campbell, 30 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.
• Sunita Thao, 47 of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, was charged as an adult over 18 transporting marijuana in a vehicle, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, and providing false registration.
• Kimberly Ann Grenvik, 31 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.
• David Erik Setzer, 52 of Yreka, was charged with manufacturing/etc a controlled substance.
• Vincent Leslie Bowers, 51 of Yreka, was charged with possessing a narcotic controlled substance, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
July 19
• Collins Scullen-Farmer, 36 of Tallahassee, Florida, was charged with disorderly conduct, and terrorizing.
• Helen Alberta Thom, 27 of Weed, was charged with a DUI, driving without a license, a probation violation and a hit and run.
• Micah Jon Sims, 37 of Yreka, was charged with disorderly conduct, and obstruction/etc of a public office/etc.
• Cannon Dane Young, 29 of Gazelle, was charged with driving under the influence with a passenger; 0.08%
• Harvey George Quigley, 31 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
July 20
• Maya Nicole Gentry, 18 of Vacaville, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Tykeria Shante Duran, 24 of Yreka, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
• Audra Stoppel Merrill, 46 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a probation violation and failing to appear on felony charges.
• Jonathon Drew Bias, 33 of Mount Shasta, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on felony charges.
• Jerome Arrow Conrad, 31 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Thomas Matthew Evans, 24 of Seiad Valley, California, was charged with a DUI, and driving under a suspended license.
July 21
• Billy Jo Hensher, 31 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Ann Rachel Flippen, 36 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.
• Jerry Paul Degurse, 58 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.
• Nathan Paul Degurse, 20 of Weed, was charged with a probation violation, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, and a work release program violation.
• Anthony Joshua Armstrong, 34 of Fort Jones, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Erica Tate Jones, 47 of Montague, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, personal property theft, providing false identification, driving under a suspended license and evading police officers.
July 22
• Micah Jon Sims, 37 of Yreka, was charged with possessing a controlled substance.
• David Arthur Anderson, 28 of Weed, was charged with a DUI.
• Andrea Nicole Tweed, 36 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI; 0.08% and driving under a suspended license.
• Fransisco Lopez Llamas, 55 of Chula Vista, California, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Norman Wayne Croy, 39 of Yreka, was charged with obstruction/etc of a public officer/etc, and trespassing on a public business.
• Nhia Lee, 27 of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with possessing more than 6 plants/marijuana.
• Frank Nicholas Six, 28 of Grants Pass, Oregon, was charged with a DUI.
• Anna Marie Hamilton, 39 of Yreka, was charged with trespassing on a public business.
July 23
• Clinton Richard Starks, 40 of Albany, Oregon, was charged with disorderly conduct, and providing police with false identification.
• Richard Harold Churchill, 36 of White City, Oregon, was charged as a US-Enrouter.
• Richard Wayne Summers, 49 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges, a probation violation, taking a vehicle without owners consent, possessing a stolen vehicle, forgery, obtaining another’s Credit Card or ID, and using said ID.
• Gerald Odom Evans, 76 of Fort Jones, was charged with a DUI; 0.08%
• Andrew Tolin Paisley, 26 of Mount Shasta, was charged with vehicle theft.
• Joseph Franklin Hott, 44 of Hornbrook, was charged with assault and battery, and a post release community service violation.
• Leland Jasper Donahue, 35 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on misdemeanor charges.
• Donald Ray Holder, 32 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.
• Anna Marie Hamilton, 39 of Yreka, was charged with trespassing on a public business.
• Michael Dean Virdell, 27 of Fort Jones, was charged with driving under a suspended license, and failing to appear after written promise.
July 24
• Michael James North, 25 of Etna, was charged with a DUI; 0.08%, and failing to pay a fine to operate vehicle.
• Alfredo Fernandez Gonzales, 25 of Weed, was charged with obstruction/etc of a public officer/etc., conspiracy to commit a crime, and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.
• Jamison Freeman Bible, 36 of Weed, was charged with burglary, second degree burglary, receiving known stolen property and possessing a controlled substance.
• Tanya Patricia Jervan, 58 of Fort Jones, was charged with possessing an assault weapon, a large capacity magazine, and the manufacture/sale of assault rifle.
• Willis Edward Leach, 36 of Dunsmuir, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.
• Gerald William Murray, 51 of Dunsmuir, was charged with vandalism.
• Norman E. Gerber, 67 of Yreka, was charged with exhibiting a deadly weapon: not a firearm.
• Goldie Montaze Johnson, 39 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges, and battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
• Daniel James Castillo, 38 of Yreka, was charged with obstruction/resisting an executive officer, and failing to appear after written promise.
• Jose Luis Gonzalez, 64 of Dunsmuir, was charged with a probation violation.
• Daniel Vincent Vasquez, 51 of Medford, Oregon, was charged with a DUI.
• Sharlene Rae Harker, 57 of Klamath River, California, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Erik Mathew Olson, 52 of Cecilville, California, was charged with using force with a deadly weapon: not a firearm, resulting in great bodily injury.
• Joseph Daniel Gordon, 45 of Dunsmuir, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
July 25
• Maiyer Angela Lee, 25 of Yreka, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, failing to appear after written promise, and failing to appear on felony charges.
• Austin Michael Poole 25 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.
• Kaitlyn Estelle Mattingly, 18 of Weed, was charged with personal property theft.
• Oliver Edward Gilliam, 35 of Grenada, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Ryan Andrew Poling, 41 of Mount Shasta, was charged with failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, a parole violation, force with a deadly weapon: not a firearm; resulting in great bodily injury, and causing harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult.
• Jan Daniel Henson, 20 of Weed, was charged with grand theft, obtaining anothers Credit Card or Identification, and forgery.
• Jessica Anne Martinez, 34 of Weaverville, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.
• Sharlene Rae Harker, 57 of Klamath River, California, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Edward Johnston, 33 of Lucerne, California, was charged with failing to appear on misdemeanor charges, and a probation violation.