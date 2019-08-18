This free event is an opportunity to make personal connections, share business experiences, and learn more about support for women entrepreneurs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Women in Business Network of Siskiyou and the Women’s Business Center at JEDI are hosting a networking night for small business owners, entrepreneurs and women leaders on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ellie’s Bakery in Weed.

“Make Self-Care the Secret to Your Success,” presented by Gina Renee Paladay, L.Ac., will be the topic of the night. Learn how simple self-care and daily doses of wellness can help make you feel healthier and more inspired in life and business. Paladay is the author of “Wellness for Women: A Guide to Natural Health, Beauty and Well Being.” She will talk about making businesses more productive and profitable when self-care is a part of everyday life. She will also offer tips on how to create less stress and more wellness in five minutes, and how to stay inspired on a self-care journey.

“Our goal is to bring women entrepreneurs together and provide tools and resources so they can succeed in business and flourish in life,” said Trisha Funk, WBC director. “These businesses support people and the communities they operate in.”

Ellie’s is located at 79 S. Weed Blvd. in Weed. For information or to register go to www.e-jedi.org/sched or call (530) 926-6670 x101.

To learn more about the WBC at JEDI go to www.e-jedi.org or call (530) 926-6670 or by email at info@e-jedi.org.

Siskiyou County Women in Business Network monthly meetings are held in Mount Shasta and Yreka providing opportunities to network, mentor and inspire one another.