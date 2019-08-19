DCS Corporation donated $5,000 to for the Fifth Annual Derek Brown Memorial Tournament in a check-handing ceremony Friday morning at the company’s Ridgecrest offices.

According to Jamie Brickey Powell of the American Cancer Society, DCS will be a presenting sponsor for the tournament, with the donation making the company a “Greenjacket” sponsor.

The tournament acts as a fundraiser for the Relay for Life and for the Derek Brown Memorial Scholarship. Powell said that revenue raised from the golf fees go toward the Relay For Life, which will be held Oct. 5-6 at the Cerro Coso College track.

Money raised from raffle tickets and golf-themed competitions go toward the scholarship, which is given to a graduating Burroughs High School athlete every year. The scholarship is worth at least $1,000 and the recipient is welcome to re-apply for it in succeeding years while in college.

2019 will be the 3rd year fundraising in support of the Derek Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund. The funds raised are awarded to graduating BHS student athletes that embody the core values that Derek Brown lived his life by: the commitment to academics, family and athletics. Since it’s inception the scholarship has awarded $1000 to four BHS graduates who are eligible to continue to receive $1000 each year throughout their academic career.

The golf tournament holds an opportunity drawing and various golf competitions along with other generous donations from local businesses in the community to support this great fund. Additional information on the scholarship can be found by visiting kernfoundation.org.

The tournament is Aug. 24 at the China Lake Golf Course. Entry fees are $100 for a four-person team and is a four-man scramble. Contests include hole-in-one and longest drive.

There will be a gift pack prizes awarded as well.

For information on the upcoming Derek Brown Memorial Golf Tournament or to support the scholarship fund please contact Mike Powell at Mike.powell74@gmail.com or call 760-382-4264.