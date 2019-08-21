Sept. 13, 1931 – Aug. 12, 2019

Glen Ellsworth Shinar, who grew up in Hornbrook and graduated from Yreka High School, passed away on the morning of Aug. 12, 2019 in Vacaville, California. The beloved patriarch of four generations of the Shinar family, Glen was 87.

Born Sept. 13, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Glen was the second of three sons to John and Deana Shinar. A one-quarter Karuk Indian, Glen learned to hunt and fish at a young age, activities he enjoyed all his life. His father was a longtime grange manager in Hornbrook.

Glen was a member of Yreka High School’s Class of 1949, and was a standout in basketball while also competing in baseball. He joined the United States Army and was posted to Hamburg, Germany, where he was a military policeman for most of his service time.

Following his army stint, Glen returned to Hornbrook and worked for a few years at the local saw mill. He married his wife of 61 years, Patsy (Pickard) of Hornbrook, in 1957. The young family moved to Sacramento in 1960, Glen joining the defense contractor Aerojet as a production planner. He pivoted to the petroleum industry in 1969, becoming part of the Exxon team at its new refinery in Benicia. The family then relocated to Fairfield. Glen worked as a crew supervisor at Exxon until his retirement.

Glen was a longtime deacon for the Fairfield Baptist Conference Church.

Patsy survives him, as does Glen’s younger brother, Harvey, of Yreka. He’s also survived by sons Jack and Glen Jr.; daughters Debra and Kelly; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Skip.

At Glen's request, no memorial service is planned. A private burial service is scheduled Sept. 5, 2019, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery for veterans in Dixon.