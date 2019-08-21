John Edward Robinson passed away on August 16, 2019, at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Visitation will be August 23, 2019 4-6:30 PM Rosary service from 6:30-7 at Holland and Lyons Mortuary.

August 24, 2019 10:30 AM St. Ann’s Catholic Church Funeral Mass, graveside services and reception to follow.

He was born in Milton, Massachusetts August 9, 1943. He graduated from Sherman E. Burroughs High School in 1961, joined the Army in May of 1962 finished Signal School and worked as a lineman. He was stationed in Germany and really enjoyed his time there learning local customs. He worked as a cable splicer for the phone company as a career. He loved his family and friends deeply was compassionate towards strangers and would give them anything he had to make life better. He could not say “no” to homeless people and “panhandlers” would give them whatever cash he had in his pocket and always shared a cigarette, a smile, and comforting conversation. He was married three times and has four children. He is survived by his wife Ellen of 35 years, daughter Shelley of Bakersfield, son Robert daughter-in-law Sarah of Auburn, Washington, son Thomas of Ridgecrest, daughter Gwendolyn of Shawnee, Kansas, grandchildren Hadassah and Logan, cousins, numerous nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements by Holland and Lyons Mortuary.