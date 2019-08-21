The Trump administration is trying to limit the circulation of government-funded agriculture research publications that deal with the effects of climate warming on agriculture by not publicizing the results (www.politico.com, 6/23/2019).

Why? Is it because Trump and Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue do not believe in man caused global warming, or is it that Sonny Perdue fears for his job if he fails Trump’s loyalty test?

Our Congressman LaMalfa is a member of the House Agriculture committee and the Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research subcommittee. It doesn’t seem to bother him that critical data is not being made available for our district’s farmers.

On June 12, 2019, the subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research of the House Agriculture committee held a hearing focused on the research and extension needs of producers. The message from the six witnesses was that farmers and ranchers need more resources and stronger extension services, including research data to adapt their operations to the warming climate.

You think that LaMalfa would be very concerned about important global warming crop research data that our district’s farmers need now that is not allowed to be readily available to them.

On June 28, 2019, chairwoman of the House Agriculture Committee, Stacey Plaskett, sent a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. She stated “We write to express strong concern regarding recent reporting by Politico which outlines actions taken by officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to suppress the dissemination of scientific information. Any effort by USDA to prevent the sharing of scientific information, particularly related to climate change, is an affront to the long-term success and economic viability of domestic farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

Not a single Republican representative signed this letter, including our Doug LaMalfa. He was not concerned enough about our district’s farmers and ranchers to sign the letter. So much for his doing everything to ensure our district’s farmers and ranchers have all the information they need to effectively operate their businesses in a warming climate.

Our farmers and ranchers are obviously not one of LaMalfa’s top priorities. They need Audrey Denney now more than ever.

Tom Laurent

Yreka