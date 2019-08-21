Patricia L. Root, a resident of Yreka for 60 years, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the Madrone Hospice House at the age of 84.

Pat was born on October 19,1934 in Yreka to Fred and Frances Moore. Pat worked as a book keeper for nearly 60 years and was a member of the Calvary of the Siskiyous Church.

Pat was preceded in death by her father; a son, Michael Clark; and stepmother, Goldie Moore. She is survived by her daughter Tonjia (Lloyd) Martin of Yreka; one grandchild, three great grandchildren, and many family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, 96097. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com